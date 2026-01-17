Italy could consider its presence in Greenland under NATO: Premier

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that they could consider boosting their military presence in Greenland within a NATO framework amid renewed US interest in the Danish territory.

Meloni told reporters at the end of her Tokyo visit that Italy's presence in Greenland could be considered, but within the NATO framework, according to ANSA news agency.

She noted that European countries' decision to participate in the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance should not be interpreted as a "divisive intent" toward the US.

It's about "assuming one's responsibilities," in an area that "has been underestimated until now," Meloni also said, reiterating the need for a "greater commitment from all allies."

She further urged to "avoid acting in a scattered fashion," while underlining that she considers "a military ground intervention very difficult."

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Several European countries are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, while US President Donald Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

In the meantime, Meloni also recounted "availability to play a leading role in the implementation and construction of the Middle East peace plan" following White House announcement of names for Gaza "Board of Peace" executive board.

The White House on Friday announced the members of the Gaza Strip's "Board of Peace," as well as the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, as part of Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.



