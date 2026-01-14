Ireland voices support for Denmark ahead of White House meeting on Greenland

The Irish taoiseach, or prime minister, on Wednesday expressed "full support" for Denmark ahead of a White House meeting between US officials with diplomats from Denmark and Greenland.

Speaking in parliament, Micheal Martin expressed "full support for Denmark and our solidarity with the people of Greenland."

"The future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by Greenlandic people in line with well-established democratic principles and international law," he said.

The premier reiterated Ireland's position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is a fundamental principle of UN Charter and it must be respected in all circumstances.

His remarks came ahead of Wednesday's meeting in White House where US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold a discussion with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt amid tensions over US rhetoric about taking over Greenland.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources as well as alleged concerns over rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US "needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security" and it is "vital for the Golden Dome that we are building."