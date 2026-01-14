Canadian premier begins China trip, 1st since 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday began a four-day visit to China, marking the first trip by a Canadian premier in eight years, according to video footage released by Chinese state media.

"The relationship between Canada and China has created opportunities and prosperity on both sides of the Pacific. We're ready to build a new partnership — one that builds on the best of our past, and responds to the challenges of today," Carney said on the US social media company X, after landing in Beijing.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had last visited China in 2017.

During his trip, Carney is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other government and business leaders.

According to a Canadian statement, the meetings will aim to elevate engagement on "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that through the upcoming visit, Beijing hopes that the two sides will "step up dialogue and communication, enhance political trust, expand practical cooperation, properly handle differences, address each other's concerns, and consolidate turnout in ties."

Canada and China established diplomatic relations in 1970, and the bilateral trade volume stood at around $67 billion at the end of 2024.