70 US House Democrats move to impeach Homeland Security chief Noem

US Congresswoman Robin Kelly, along with 70 House Democrats, moved three articles of impeachment targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"This morning, I introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. I am proud to have the support of almost 70 members of Congress already from all across the country," Kelly told the reporters on Wednesday.

Kelly, a Democrat from Illinois, said Noem needs to be held accountable for her actions.

"This is why I introduced three articles of impeachment against Secretary Noem," Kelly said, listing as obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.

Her announcement came after Minneapolis woman and mother Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, was fatally shot last week by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the state of Minnesota, sparking widespread public and political backlash, as well as demands for investigations at the local, state and federal levels.

"Secretary Noem has called my impeachment efforts 'silly.'

"I want to tell her right now: Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences. I am watching you. Members of Congress are watching you. The American people, most importantly, are watching you," Kelly said.

Removal appears unlikely given that Democrats are in the House minority and both President Donald Trump and many Republicans have publicly supported the ICE officer's actions.