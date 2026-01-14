Trump says killing in Iran 'is stopping'

US President Donald Trump looks on before signing a bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was informed that "executions" of anti-government protesters in Iran are being halted.

"We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told the reporters at the White House.

"There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," he added.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where a crackdown by authorities is said to have resulted in an increasing number of casualties.

"We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place, and we're going to find out. I mean, I'll find out after this, you'll find out, but we've been told under authority, and I hope it's true. Who knows," Trump said.

Asked if military strikes on Iran are "off the table", Trump said: "We'll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."

The US is pulling some personnel from Middle East bases, according to local media reports, following a warning from a senior Iranian official that Tehran would target American installations if Washington carries out strikes.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism" amid the ongoing protests.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel, and more than 1,100 others injured.

























