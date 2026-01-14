Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar welcome formation of Palestinian technocratic committee for Gaza

Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar welcomed the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to administer the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr. Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath, terming it an "important development" toward strengthening stability and improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

As mediators, the countries expressed their hope that the establishment of the committee will facilitate the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, in line with the plan announced by US President Donald Trump, "thereby contributing to consolidating the truce and preventing a renewed escalation," according to a joint statement shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The countries also highlighted the need for all parties to fully adhere to the agreement to achieve sustainable peace and create the conditions necessary for the reconstruction of Gaza, fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people "for security, stability, and a dignified life."

The committee is part of a plan proposed by Trump to administer Gaza after Israel's war on the territory, which killed more than 71,000 people in two years. A fragile ceasefire is in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced the launch of phase two of the plan to end the war on Gaza, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

He said the second phase establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the reconstruction of Gaza.