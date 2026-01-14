NATO would be 'far more formidable and effective with Greenland in US hands': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that NATO would be "far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the US."

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," said Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said that if the US does not get Greenland, Russia or China will, and NATO "should be leading the way for us to get it."

NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent without the "vast" military power of the US, said the president.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable," he added.

Trump, in a separate post, shared a news piece highlighting a warning from Danish intelligence about China and Russia's alleged military goals in Greenland and said: "NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, now! Two dogsleds won't do it! Only the USA can."

Trump sees Russia and China as the main rivals in the Arctic and previously said that the military alliance essentially lacks value without American participation, claiming Moscow and Beijing only fear the alliance because of his leadership.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed plans for a stronger and more permanent military footprint in Greenland.

According to Danish broadcaster DR on Wednesday, Denmark has begun deploying military equipment and advanced troops to Greenland to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the possible arrival of larger Danish and allied forces.