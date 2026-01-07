WORLDS LARGEST CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW CES 2026 KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics show, has opened its doors in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

CES 2026 will showcase the latest technologies from global companies and innovative startups for four days.

Thousands of attendees, including government leaders, industry executives, investors, and international media representatives, will have the opportunity to experience next-generation technologies in Las Vegas.

The fair, which will feature innovative products in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, fashion, digital health, mobility, energy, accessibility, and many more, will also pave the way for global collaborations.

From humanoid robots to wearable devices, autonomous driving technologies to smart home appliances, many innovative products that will shape the technologies of the future will be on display for visitors.



