MALAYSIAN PREMIER HAILS ‘CAPACITY, STRENGTH’ OF TÜRKIYES INDUSTRY IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday hailed the "capacity and strength" of Türkiye's industry, science, and technology during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Lauding Ankara-Kuala Lumpur ties, Anwar said: "It's not many countries that we have these relations.

"It's only through trust, affection, and belief in your capability and strength and the capacity of the Turkish people and industry in science and technology, to be able to propel and showcase to the world of your own ability."

Anwar expressed his belief that the aim of $10 billion trade volume between Türkiye and Malaysia is not "ambitious at all."

"You (Türkiye) have a great economy, and we (Malaysia), of course, relatively smaller, but then growing at a very fast pace. We have now become the main attraction for semiconductors, AI, data centers, and new technology, new areas such as rare earth," he said.

Anwar thanked Erdoğan for his "courageous leadership," not only to Türkiye, "but also to the world at large, and particularly the Muslim world."

"We need a voice of conscience. We need leadership. The world of politics is facing a deficit in terms of moral and ethical values," Anwar said.

Anwar is paying an official visit to Türkiye from Jan. 6 to 8 at the invitation of Erdoğan.