US 'not at war' with Greenland, says House Speaker Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that the US is "not at war" with Greenland and has no intention of engaging in military action there.

"We're not at war with Greenland. We have no intention of being. No reason to be at war with Greenland," Johnson told the reporters when asked if there is military action in Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, would Congress need authorization.

Johnson acknowledged that Greenland holds significant geopolitical and strategic importance, describing the Arctic territory as a landmass of interest to the US.

He rejected suggestions that military force was being contemplated, saying no serious discussions are taking place either within the administration or in Congress.

"So, all this stuff about military action and all that, I don't think it's even think that's a possibility. I don't think anybody's seriously considering that. And then in the Congress, we're certainly not," Johnson said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to take control of Greenland, and has not ruled out doing so with military force.

A day after the US military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro, Trump on Sunday renewed his calls for an American takeover of Greenland for the sake of US security interests.