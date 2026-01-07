2 KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH IN RUSSIAS PERM REGION

Two people were killed in a private helicopter crash Wednesday in Russia's Perm region, state news agency RIA reported, citing the regional branch of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.

According to the report, the helicopter crashed on the grounds of a recreation center in the Bardymsky District.

"Unfortunately, two people died in the crash," the report said, citing a statement from the regional branch.

The report said there was no damage to the ground, and that approximately 40 personnel and 14 pieces of equipment have been deployed to respond to the emergency.

An updated version of the report noted that the helicopter's propeller was caught on cables above a ski slope during takeoff, causing it to crash into the snow.