Türkiye to continue to assess joint steps with Malaysia in defense: President

Türkiye will continue to assess the joint steps it can take with Malaysia in the defense industry field, "guided by the win-win principle," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Erdoğan's remarks came during a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Noting his visit to Kuala Lumpur in February last year, where both parties agreed to hold a high-level cooperation meeting between the two countries, Erdoğan said that the first meeting was held on Wednesday.

He also expressed his desire for Malaysia to increase its investment in Türkiye.

The meeting also addressed the human dimension between the two nations, including education and culture, which "will strengthen the ties" between the two nations, Erdoğan said.

He noted that global issues were also discussed, adding that Ankara and Kuala Lumpur are sharing similar views on those issues.

"Especially, we will continue to closely follow Gaza," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye gives importance to its cooperation with regional countries and ASEAN under Ankara's Asia Anew Initiative, which was launched in 2019, the president also said.

He also praised Anwar for his contribution to de-escalating tension between Thailand and Cambodia.