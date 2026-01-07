Yemen’s presidential council sacks Aden governor, reshuffles military commanders

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle of senior civilian and military officials in the country's south, dismissing the Aden governor and key commanders amid heightened tensions in eastern provinces.

According to the official news agency Saba, council chairman Rashad al-Alimi issued a decree removing the commander of the Second Military Region and the commander of the Al-Ghaydah Axis in the eastern province of Al-Mahra.

Under the decree, Maj. Gen. Talib Saeed Abdullah Bargash was dismissed as commander of the Second Military Region and referred for investigation.

The decision also removed Maj. Gen. Mohsen Ali Nasser Marsa'a from his post as commander of the Al-Ghaydah Axis and commander of the Military Police Brigade in Mahra, likewise referring him for investigation.

A separate decree appointed Salem Ali Saad Ahmed Makhbal Kada as commander of the Al-Ghaydah Axis, promoting him to the rank of brigadier general.

In parallel moves, Alimi also dismissed Aden Governor Ahmed Hamed Lamlas, and referred him for investigation, SABA reported.

The council appointed Abdulrahman Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Yafei as a new governor of Aden.

Yemeni government forces recaptured the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahra from fighters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) early this week. The two regions, which account for nearly half of Yemen's territory, were seized by the STC fighters last month. Government troops also headed to Aden, the country's temporary capital.

Last week, Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of pushing STC forces to carry out military operations along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Mahra. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.