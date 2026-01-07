US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic: European Command

US forces announced Wednesday the seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, previously known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for "violations of U.S. sanctions."

The US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense coordinated the seizure, the agency said via US social media company X.

The operation was conducted "pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," it added.

"The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect — anywhere in the world," Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

The statement said the operation was part of US President Donald Trump's targeting of ships that "threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere." It comes amid US efforts to enforce sanctions against oil shipments.

The US deployed P-8 Poseidon aircraft and AC-130J gunships to assist in the operation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The tanker had initially resisted a Coast Guard boarding attempt near Venezuela in December, before going dark by turning off its Automatic Identification System, changing its name and reregistering under the Russian flag.

Moscow responded by deploying a submarine and other naval assets to escort the Marinera, according to CBS News.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the ship was "sailing in the international waters of the North Atlantic under the state flag of the Russian Federation and in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law," warning that it was receiving "clearly disproportionate attention."

Washington sanctioned the vessel in 2024 for alleged involvement in illicit oil transport linked to Iranian crude and other blacklisted entities. The ship was heading to load cargo in Venezuela when Coast Guard forces attempted to board it, but the crew executed a sharp U-turn and fled into the Atlantic Ocean.

Venezuela has condemned US actions as "international piracy."

The boarding comes days after the US conducted a military operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

























