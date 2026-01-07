2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza City despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday, a medical source said, marking a new violation of last year's ceasefire deal.

The strike targeted a house in al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire deal, the source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army claimed that its forces came under fire in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army continued its attacks, killing 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Health Ministry.