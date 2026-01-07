 Contact Us
News Americas Trump administration in 'close' contact with Venezuela interim authorities: White House

Trump administration in 'close' contact with Venezuela interim authorities: White House

"We're continuing to be in close coordination with the interim authorities, and their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States of America." White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published January 07,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH VENEZUELA INTERIM AUTHORITIES: WHITE HOUSE
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2026. (EPA Photo)

The US is "in close correspondence" with the interim authorities of Venezuela after a recent military operation to capture the country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flore, the White House said Wednesday.

"With respect to Venezuela, the Trump administration, led by Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio, the Vice President (JD Vance), and the president's entire national security team, is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela.

"We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

There are no troops on the ground in Venezuela, Leavitt reiterated.

She said President Donald Trump "reserves the right to use the United States military if necessary."