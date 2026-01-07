Canadian prime minister to travel to China for first such visit in 8 years

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China later this month, marking the first visit by a Canadian prime minister in eight years, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment," said a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

Carney's China visit is set to last five days, beginning on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other government and business leaders.

According to the statement, the meetings will aim to elevate engagement on "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."

"This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017," it added.

After the China trip, Carney will travel for a visit to Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 19-21, where he will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He will meet with government and business leaders, as well as investors.