TURKISH PRESIDENTS CHIEF ADVISOR ATTENDS MEETING OF COALITION OF WILLING

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç attended on Wednesday a meeting of national security advisors of the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine.

The meeting, attended by national security advisors from the countries of the coalition and a delegation from the NATO secretary general's office, included comprehensive consultations on current developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and ways to achieve a lasting peace and resolution.

Kılıç stated at the meeting that Türkiye aims for the Russia-Ukraine war to end as soon as possible with a just, lasting, and inclusive peace agreement.

Ankara will continue its diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian responsibilities with determination, he stressed.

Following the meeting, Kılıç also met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other officials.