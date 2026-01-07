US defense chief to visit Los Angeles as part of ‘Arsenal of Freedom’ tour

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will depart Thursday for Los Angeles, California for talks with defense industry leaders, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Hegseth "is continuing the nationwide 'Arsenal of Freedom' tour, a call to action to revitalize America's manufacturing might and re-energize the nation's workforce," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

During the visit, Hegseth is scheduled to meet with defense industry leaders, conduct a troop engagement, and administer the oath of enlistment to new military recruits.

The trip is aimed at highlighting the role of American manufacturing and the defense industrial workforce in national security.

"American manufacturing is the bedrock of American strength," according to the statement.