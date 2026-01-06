Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in US: Report

Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in US, reaching the highest rate of outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday.

According to the CDC, 8.2% of visits to health care providers this week were for respiratory illness, surpassing any level seen since 1997.

Hospitalizations and emergency department visits are also increasing among young people, with rates rising by approximately 35% among those under 24 and about 20% among children under 5.

The CDC estimates there have been 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths from flu this season, including nine pediatric deaths.

The most frequently reported influenza viruses this week were influenza A (H3N2), specifically subclade K, health experts said.

Subclade K has been circulating since last summer and was a significant factor in flu spikes in countries such as Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom. In New York City, infections were estimated at more than 72,000 cases in a single week, heightening public concern.

The CDC underlined that flu-related activity is expected to continue for several weeks and urged people to get an annual flu vaccine.



