Trump warns Republicans of impeachment if midterms are lost

US President Donald Trump urged House Republicans on Tuesday to maintain strict unity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, warning that a failure to retain control of Congress would result in Democrats launching impeachment proceedings against him.

"You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms …. they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump told the House Republican Conference at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

He framed the upcoming elections in November as a matter of political survival and cautioned lawmakers that if the Republicans lose their majority, "I'll get impeached."

He contrasted the potential aggression with his own party's restraint, claiming Republicans should have impeached former President Joe Biden "for 100 different things" but did not because Democrats are "meaner."

Trump acknowledged the historical trend where the party in power typically loses seats during the midterms, expressing frustration that the pattern persists even when an administration has had a "successful year."

He urged his party to emulate the cohesion of the Democrats, who he noted "stick together like glue" regardless of policy disputes.

He asked representatives to discipline internal dissenters who "make life very difficult," insisting that unified support is necessary to "break records" in the 2026 contest for the 120th Congress and secure an "epic midterm victory."

Beyond political strategy, Trump pushed for a major pivot on health care. He attacked "fat cat" insurance companies for profiting under the current system and argued that Republicans must claim the issue.

His proposal involves bypassing insurers to send funds directly to patients through health care accounts.

By dismantling the "massive" profits associated with Obamacare and empowering individuals, Trump argued the Republicans could neutralize the Democrats' advantage on the issue.