SDF terrorist group renews attack on residential neighborhoods in Syria’s Aleppo

The SDF terrorist group renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria on Tuesday evening, hours after earlier attacks that killed four people and injured several others, local media reported.

The state-run Alikhbaria TV said SDF terrorists shelled residential neighborhoods around the Al-Shihan Roundabout in Aleppo city.

The terror group also fired mortar round at Al-Kalima School in the New Seryan neighborhood in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No details were provided about casualties.

SDF terrorists earlier shelled Zahi Azrak Hospital, affiliated with the Aleppo Health Directorate, in the Bustan al-Basha neighborhood.

SANA said that internal security forces were working to secure the evacuation of civilians from the Al-Shihan Roundabout to safe zones amid the SDF attacks.