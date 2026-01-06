Washington, European allies agree to set up joint mechanism for Ukraine under US leadership after ceasefire

Washington and its European allies have agreed to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under US leadership, as part of a broader framework of security guarantees aimed at ensuring a lasting peace, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during the Coalition of the Willing meeting, which brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.

"Within the coalition, based on all the work carried out over recent months, we have consolidated our approach with, first, the establishment of ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, which will be placed under US leadership, with contributions from several states that have indicated their readiness," Macron said.

He said the mechanism would be backed by closer military coordination among allies.

For the first time, the declaration recognizes what Macron described as "operational convergence" between the coalition countries, Ukraine, and the US to build credible security guarantees for Kyiv.

"We also agreed here to establish a coordination unit that will fully integrate all relevant armed forces and ensure operational coordination between the coalition of the willing, the United States of America, and Ukraine," Macron added.

Macron stressed that US involvement would be central to the process, particularly due to Washington's capabilities.

He also stressed long-term support for Ukraine's armed forces, which he described as the "first line of defense and deterrence" against future aggression. Plans are based on a volunteer army format of around 800,000 troops, covering training, capabilities and resources to prevent renewed attacks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would continue to expand its support for Ukraine's defense next year while maintaining pressure on Russia.

"We will continue to step out our support for Ukraine's defense in 2026 to ensure it gets the equipment and backing it needs to continue the fight, and we will keep the pressure up on Russia, including further measures on oil traders and shadow fleet operators funding Putin's war chest," Starmer said.

Starmer also outlined concrete post-ceasefire plans agreed with France.

"We discussed these issues in detail today, and so I can say that, following a ceasefire, the UK and France will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs," he said.

⁠⁠Macron also hailed efforts of Germany, Italy and Poland, and underlined Türkiye's willingness to contribute in the maritime domain, saying it is a "very considerable" responsibility.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the Coalition of the Willing would take responsibility by supporting Ukraine through arms, training and financing to help build a deterrent force against Russia.

"Germany will commit itself politically, financially and militarily. This may include, for example, sending forces for Ukraine into neighboring NATO territory after a ceasefire," he said.

He cautioned that any such move would require discussions within the government and parliament, and that no options are being ruled out.





















