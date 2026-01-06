Europe ready to pledge 'legally, politically binding' guarantees for Ukraine: EU Council chief

European leaders attending the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris pledged "legally and politically binding" guarantees for Ukraine, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

In a post on US social media platform X, Costa described the meeting as "productive and important" in advancing coordinated support for Ukraine.

"We stand ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force. The EU will contribute to the efforts to ensure the security guarantees that Ukraine needs for any agreement for a long-lasting peace," he said.

Costa added that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine's EU accession path, cover its financial needs over the next two years through the €90 billion ($105 billion) loan agreed last December, and assist through both civilian and military missions on the ground.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the meeting as a strong display of unity with EU member states, NATO allies, and partners.

"Our joint statement sends a clear message. We collectively stand by Ukraine and a safe, secure prosperous future lies ahead," she wrote on X.

Earlier Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a high-level summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, bringing together countries that support Ukraine and are prepared to offer security guarantees if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.