Europe ready to pledge 'legally, politically binding' guarantees for Ukraine: EU Council chief

EU Council ⁠President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that ‍the European Union (EU) is ‌ready ‍to support a peace deal in Ukraine with civilian and military missions on the ground.

Published January 06,2026
Antonio Costa (AA Photo)

European leaders attending the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris pledged "legally and politically binding" guarantees for Ukraine, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

In a post on US social media platform X, Costa described the meeting as "productive and important" in advancing coordinated support for Ukraine.

"We stand ready to commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force. The EU will contribute to the efforts to ensure the security guarantees that Ukraine needs for any agreement for a long-lasting peace," he said.

Costa added that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine's EU accession path, cover its financial needs over the next two years through the €90 billion ($105 billion) loan agreed last December, and assist through both civilian and military missions on the ground.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the meeting as a strong display of unity with EU member states, NATO allies, and partners.

"Our joint statement sends a clear message. We collectively stand by Ukraine and a safe, secure prosperous future lies ahead," she wrote on X.

Earlier Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a high-level summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, bringing together countries that support Ukraine and are prepared to offer security guarantees if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.