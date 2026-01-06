US delegation reports 'significant progress' on Ukraine peace plan after Paris meeting

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that a delegation meeting in the French capital with European leaders and Ukrainian officials produced "significant progress" on key elements of a proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

"We have made significant progress on several critical workstreams, including our bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan," Witkoff wrote on US social media company X.

The delegation, which included Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Gen. Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum, held talks with members of the Coalition of the Willing as well as Ukrainian representatives, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Coalition also released a statement outlining its framework to a security guarantee. We agree with the Coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace in the Ukraine and we will continue to work together on this effort," said Witkoff.

He added that they will continue discussions with the Ukrainian delegation Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are hopeful to achieve additional positive momentum in the near future," he added.