NewsWorld
Only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future - joint statement
Only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future - joint statement
Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK, and Denmark issued a joint statement on Tuesday asserting that Greenland belongs to its people, and that only Copenhagen and Nuuk have the authority to decide on their relations.
Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark said in a joint statement on Tuesday.