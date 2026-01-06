 Contact Us
News World Only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future - joint statement

Only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future - joint statement

Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK, and Denmark issued a joint statement on Tuesday asserting that Greenland belongs to its people, and that only Copenhagen and Nuuk have the authority to decide on their relations.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 06,2026
Subscribe
ONLY GREENLAND AND DENMARK CAN DECIDE ON THEIR FUTURE - JOINT STATEMENT

Greenland belongs to ‍its people, and ‌only ‍Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations, ⁠the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, ‌Spain, Britain, and Denmark ‍said ‍in a ‍joint statement on ⁠Tuesday.