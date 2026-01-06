MEDVEDEV MIRRORS US WARNING: DONT PLAY GAMES WITH RUSSIA

Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev mimicked a US State Department graphic late Tuesday, issuing a "don't play games" warning to Washington that mirrored an American message regarding President Donald Trump.

"Happy Orthodox Christmas, Russian world!" Medvedev wrote on US social media company X, sharing a stylized black-and-white image of Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. Overlaid on the image was bold red text that read: "DON'T PLAY GAMES WITH RUSSIA."

The post was a visual retort to a graphic published by the US State Department's Russian-language account.

The American post featured a black-and-white photo of President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio observing the military operation in Venezuela, accompanied by the text: "DON'T PLAY GAMES WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP."

The State Department caption described Trump as a "man of action," adding the rhetorical question and answer: "Didn't you know? Now you know."

Medvedev's response utilized the exact font, color scheme and phrasing structure used by Washington, signaling a rhetorical escalation following the events in Caracas.

The digital exchange comes days after the US military operation in the Venezuelan capital on Jan. 3. Reports indicated explosions and aircraft activity above Caracas before US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced "narco-terrorism" and drug trafficking charges against Maduro, following the operation.

While the Venezuelan government condemned the act as an attack on its sovereignty, the US has framed the move as a necessary law enforcement action.