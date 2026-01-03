Pentagon says no decision yet on US Army squadron in South Korea

The Pentagon said that no final decision has been made regarding the status of a US Army squadron in South Korea, rejecting reports that the unit had been deactivated, South Korean media reported on Saturday.

"No decision has been made and we do not comment on pre-decisional force structure matters," a Pentagon official told Yonhap News.

The statement followed a Congressional Research Service report claiming the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron at Camp Humphreys, a key US base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, ceased operations in December, with the official stressing the matter remains pre-decisional.

On Friday, South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back also said the deactivation of a US Army squadron is part of a broader US military transformation, not a sign of an American troop drawdown.

Ahn said he will visit Camp Humphreys next week and will discuss the issue with US military officials.

South Korea is one of the US oldest and closest allies, hosting around 28,500 American soldiers on the Korean Peninsula.



