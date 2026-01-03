Maduro, wife 'captured and flown out of the Country': Trump

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Washington "successfully" carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, claiming that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a brief written statement, Trump said that the operation was conducted "in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement."

He said additional details would be released later. He also announced that a news conference would be held at 11 a.m. at his Mar-a-Lago residence in the US state of Florida.