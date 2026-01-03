Explosions heard in Venezuela’s capital amid US tensions

Multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela's capital Caracas amid rising tensions with the US, according to media reports.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick smoke rising from several locations in the city, and air-raid sirens could be heard.

At least seven explosions were reported, and low-flying aircraft were seen in the area.

Power outages were also reported in several areas of the capital, including the southern part of the city near a major military base.

Authorities have not issued an official statement.

In a prerecorded interview aired Thursday on state television, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country is open to talks with the US on cooperation to counter drug trafficking.

Maduro said he is ready for dialogue, "whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."

He accused Washington of pursuing regime changes in Venezuela, saying the goal is to gain control of the country's vast oil resources through a months-long pressure campaign.