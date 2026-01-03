Venezuela requests urgent UN Security Council meeting following US attacks

Venezuela on Saturday requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting following US attacks on the country, its Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced.

"In response to the criminal aggression perpetrated by the US government against our nation, we have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the body responsible for upholding international law," Gil said on Telegram.

"No cowardly attack will prevail against the strength of this people, who will emerge victorious," he added.

Venezuela accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states and declared a national emergency.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.