SPAIN URGES DE-ESCALATION, RESPECT TO INTL LAW AFTER US STRIKES ON VENEZUELA

Spain urges de-escalation, respect to int'l law after US strikes on Venezuela

Spain said on Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela following US strikes, stressing the need for de-escalation, respect for international law, and a negotiated solution to the crisis.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it is "following closely the situation in Venezuela, in a coordinated manner with our partners in the European Union and the countries of the region."

The ministry said it remains in contact with Spain's diplomatic missions in the country, adding that it is paying close attention to the safety of Spanish nationals.

"In permanent contact with our Embassy and Consulate in Caracas and the consular emergency unit, we are monitoring the situation of the Spanish community in the country," the statement said.

It confirmed that Spanish diplomatic personnel as well as their families are safe.

Madrid called for restraint and adherence to international norms, saying Spain "calls for de-escalation and moderation, and to always act with respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

The statement said Spain is willing to help facilitate dialogue, and "is prepared to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

Reiterating its position on Venezuela's political situation, the Foreign Ministry said: "Spain recalls that it has not recognized the results of the elections of July 28, 2024 and has always supported initiatives to achieve a democratic solution for Venezuela."

Earlier, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

Trump confirmed conducting a "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking.





