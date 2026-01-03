Colombian leader calls for urgent UN talks after 'attack' on Caracas

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on Saturday called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States and the United Nations following what he described as attacks on the Venezuelan capital Caracas.



"Caracas is currently being bombed ... Venezuela has been attacked," he wrote on X.



"The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he wrote.



Footage of explosions and columns of smoke could be seen in Venezuelan media and on social networks.



It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions.



The US has recently increased the military pressure on the Venezuelan government, including an attack on a port, accusing it of complicity in drug smuggling.



Venezuela's leadership accuses US President Donald Trump of trying to force regime change.



