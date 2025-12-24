AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT SPEAKS BY PHONE WITH HIS IRANIAN COUNTERPART

Azerbaijan's president speaks by phone with his Iranian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on bilateral cooperation and upcoming high-level contacts, according to the Azerbaijani presidency.

"The parties exchanged views on contacts planned for 2026 and the future development of Azerbaijan-Iran friendly relations," the presidency said, adding that Pezeshkian also congratulated Aliyev on his upcoming birthday.

Pezeshkian reportedly recalled his previous visits to Azerbaijan and the discussions held with the Azerbaijani leader during those trips.

Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the Iranian president's attention and wishes for new successes in his presidential activities and good health.



