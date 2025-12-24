Syria tightens security measures in Aleppo to protect civilians amid SDF restrictions

The Syrian Interior Ministry said Wednesday that security measures have been tightened in Aleppo to protect civilians and counter restrictions by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern province.

A ministry statement said the internal security forces tightened measures to safeguard civilians and secure their safe departure from the Sheikh Maqsoud and al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods in the province.

The steps respond to attempts by the SDF to restrict the movement of residents, and impose forced conscription amid continued violations, including assaults, harassment and repeated threats to lives and property, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the Internal Security Command has implemented a wide and intensive security deployment to ensure the protection of civilians and their property, and counter any attempt to compromise the security of the city and the safety of its residents.

It stressed that civilian safety remains a top priority and urged residents to comply with instructions issued by security units.

Four people were killed and nine others injured on Monday in an SDF attack in northern Aleppo, according to local authorities. The Syrian Defense Ministry said several SDF members were neutralized after the attack.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, after 24 years in power.