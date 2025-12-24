South Korea sees more avian influenza cases in poultry farms

Quarantine officials restrict access to a duck farm in the southwestern county of Yeongam, South Korea, 09 December 2025, after an outbreak of avian influenza was detected at the farm. (EPA Photo)

South Korea recorded more outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza at three poultry farms on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases this season to 21, Yonhap News reported.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the infections were detected at a chicken farm in Anseong, about 65 kilometers (40.39 miles) south of Seoul, as well as at two duck farms, one in the southwestern county of Gochang and another in the nearby city of Naju.

Officials have sealed off the affected farms, started culling poultry, and launched investigations into the outbreaks. A temporary suspension order has also been imposed on farm operations and agricultural vehicles in the impacted areas.

Authorities plan to inspect duck farms linked to the two affected sites, along with all duck farms across North Jeolla province, which includes Gochang.

Also, Agriculture Ministry personnel will be sent to Anseong and the western city of Cheonan, where the risk of further infections is considered high.