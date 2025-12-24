13 European states, Canada condemn Israeli approval of new West Bank settlements

Newly constructed buildings are pictured in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Fourteen states on Wednesday condemned Israel's approval of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning the decision violates international law and threatens prospects for peace in the region.

In a joint statement, the governments of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK, and Japan said such unilateral actions, carried out as part of an intensification of settlement policies, "not only violate international law but also risk fueling instability."

The countries warned that the decision could undermine the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza as efforts continue to move to phase two, while also harming long-term peace and security across the region.

The signatories reiterated their opposition to annexation and settlement expansion, including plans linked to the E1 settlement area and the approval of thousands of new housing units.

They called on Israel to reverse the decision and halt settlement expansion "in line with UNSC (UN Security Council) Resolution 2334."

The statement reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination and renewed commitment to a negotiated political solution. The countries said they remain committed to "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the Two-State solution," stressing that "there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution" in which Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace and security within recognized borders.