Ukraine orders mandatory evacuation of children from 19 settlements in Donetsk region

Ukraine on Wednesday ordered the mandatory evacuation of children and their parents from 19 settlements in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba announced the decision on Telegram following a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures, saying the task of all services and authorities is to make this process as safe as possible.

Kuleba further noted that a separate decision was also made to evacuate about 200 people with limited mobility from residential care facilities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region to the Chernivtsi region in western Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Finance are working on financing to provide decent and safe conditions for people to stay in a new place," Kuleba also said.

He added that more than 147,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline areas since June 1, including over 17,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility.

The statement comes a day after Ukraine's General Staff announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the town of Siversk, about 35 kilometers (21 miles) east of the city of Sloviansk, one of the country's last strongholds in the Donetsk region other than Kramatorsk, the provisional seat of the region since Russia took control of Donetsk city in 2014.

Moscow said it captured Siversk earlier this month, while the General Staff said heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continued near the settlement.

It attributed Russia's advance in the area to a "significant numerical advantage and constant pressure by small assault groups in difficult weather conditions."