Emergency calls preceded deadly Libyan jet crash near Türkiye’s capital

A Libyan military delegation's private jet crashed near Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday evening after the pilot issued multiple emergency signals, citing an electrical failure, Türkiye's transportation and infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

In a detailed statement shared on US social media company X, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the aircraft, bearing tail number 9H-DFS and registered with Malta Civil Aviation, departed Ankara's Esenboğa Airport at 8.17 pm local time (1717GMT) for Mitiga Airport in Libyan capital Tripoli, and later suffered a fatal accident.

According to the official, the aircraft, operating under the call sign HMJ185, took off in line with standard procedures and was successively transferred from the airport control tower to approach control and then to area control units.

The flight was gradually cleared to climb and was last permitted to cruise at an altitude of 34,000 feet at 8.25 pm local time (1725GMT), Uraloğlu said.

GENERAL ELECTRICAL FAILURE



At 8.31 pm local time (1731GMT), while flying at approximately 32,000 feet, the pilot declared "PAN-PAN" three times, indicating an urgent situation one level below a MAYDAY call, and reported a general electrical failure, requesting radar vectors to return to the Turkish capital.

Air traffic control immediately instructed the crew on the heading and descent profile for an emergency return to Esenboğa Airport, the statement said.

At 8.33 pm local time (1733GMT), the pilot activated transponder emergency code 7700, the highest level of aviation emergency alert.

Shortly afterward, air traffic controllers lost the aircraft's altitude data on radar.

Due to increasing interference in pilot-controller communications, controllers attempted audio checks at 8.34 pm local time (1734GMT).

The aircraft was transferred back to approach control after confirming its descent level for an emergency return.

'PAN-PAN' ONCE MORE



At 8.35 pm local time (1735GMT), the crew again declared "PAN-PAN" and made contact with approach control, receiving updated radar vectors and assigned descent levels.

However, by 8.36 pm local time (1736GMT), communication clarity deteriorated significantly, with the pilot's voice becoming barely audible.

Partial losses of flight data were also observed on radar screens.

At 8.38 pm local time (1738GMT), air traffic controllers reported that the aircraft had completely disappeared from radar.

Multiple attempts were made over different frequencies for approximately five minutes, but no response was received.

Search and rescue units were immediately notified, Uraloğlu said.

SUSPENSION OF AIR TRAFFIC AT ESENBOĞA AIRPORT



As a precaution, due to the possibility of an emergency landing and the loss of aircraft position, all takeoffs and landings at Esenboğa Airport were temporarily suspended to ensure air navigation safety, and maximum emergency measures were implemented.

Simultaneously, air and ground search and rescue operations were launched by the relevant authorities.

The Air Force Air Defense Notification Center later confirmed that the aircraft had crashed near Kesikkavak village in Ankara's Haymana district.

WRECKAGE SITE



Following the crash, the Transportation Safety Investigation Center was dispatched to the site in coordination with relevant institutions.

Examinations at the wreckage site led to the recovery of both the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and the flight data recorder (FDR), Uraloğlu said.

A preliminary report has been initiated, and after initial assessments, both recorders will be sent to a neutral country for detailed analysis to determine the cause of the crash.

"Once the investigation is completed, all findings will be shared transparently with our nation and the international community," Uraloğlu said.

He also expressed condolences, saying: "We pray for God's mercy for those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend our condolences to the friendly and fraternal state of Libya and its people."

DECEASED ARMY CHIEF OF LIBYA



Meanwhile, the bodies of those killed in the crash were transferred to the Ankara Forensic Medicine Institute.

The deceased include Libya's Chief of General Staff Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad, four accompanying members of the Libyan military delegation, and three crew members.

After examinations by the authorities of the two countries, autopsy procedures were initiated at the Ankara Forensic Medicine Institute Group Presidency.

DNA samples will be collected from relatives of the victims to assist with identification procedures, officials said.

Once the forensic processes are completed, the bodies will be handed over to the families.

The remains are scheduled to be sent to their home country following an official ceremony to be held on Wednesday at the Murted Air Base Command in Ankara.