Global hero Ahmed hailed for his brave act as Australia commemorates Sydney beach shooting

Global hero Ahmed Al Ahmed was hailed for his courage on Sunday for his confrontation with a gunman last week, as Australia commemorated the Sydney beach shooting.

Thousands have gathered at Bondi Beach to pay their respects and remember the victims of last Sunday's mass shooting, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also participated in the "National Day of Reflection."

"This has been a dark week for Australia, but we will never let hate divide us," Albanese said on US social media company X after attending the event.

"Tonight we stood together as Australians."

During an address to the crowd, the president of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, David Ossip, called out Ahmed's heroism in tackling one of the Bondi gunmen.

Ahmed made global headlines and won hearts around the world for his bravery when he pounced on one of the two shooters on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia's largest city and New South Wales' capital.

The crowd erupted in enthusiastic applause as Ossip recounted how Ahmed's "unbelievable bravery saved so many lives last week."

"I spent time with Ahmed this morning, and his father is here with us tonight," Ossip said.

"Friends, Ahmed has asked me to pass on the following message to us all.

"The Lord is close to the broken hearted. Today I stand with you, my brothers and sisters. Thank you, my brothers and sisters," Ossip quoted Ahmed's message.

"Thank you, Ahmed," Ossip added.

Earlier on Sunday, Albanese and Minns condemned the anti-immigration rally, with Minns saying it is "the last thing we need right now."

Last Sunday evening, a man and his son opened fire on the beach in Sydney, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

One of the two shooters was killed, while the other was critically injured and is being treated in a hospital.

Albanese has declared Syrian-born Ahmed "the best of our country."

Ahmed, who moved to Australia in 2006 and is the father of two daughters, was shot four to five times in his left shoulder and is receiving treatment at Sydney's St. George Hospital.