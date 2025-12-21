Macron says France to build new aircraft carrier

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses French troops during a ceremony at the 5th Cuirassier Regiment's base in Zayed Military City, near Abu Dhabi, on December 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

France will build a new aircraft carrier for the country's navy, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday.

"We must be strong in order to be feared, and in particular strong at sea. That is why, in accordance with the last two military programming laws and after a full and thorough review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier," Macron said while addressing French troops at a military base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He noted that the decision to launch the "large-scale" program was taken this week.

The new French Navy aircraft carrier is intended to replace the current Charles de Gaulle carrier in the late 2030s, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

"This new aircraft carrier will be an illustration of the power of our nation, the power of industry and technology, power placed at the service of freedom on the seas and amid the upheavals of our time," Macron further said.

The French president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to spend Christmas with French troops and hold talks with the Gulf state on bilateral relations.