Polish hospital uses 5th-generation surgical robot for first time

A Polish Oncology Centre used a fifth-generation surgical robot for an operation for the first time, broadcaster TVP World reported Sunday.

The Wielkopolskie Oncology Centre (WCO) in the western city of Poznan has become the first public hospital in Poland to use the da Vinci 5 robot for routine clinical procedures, TVP reported, citing the daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

The first procedure was carried out on Thursday, with additional operations scheduled in the following days.

While the US-made robot is mainly used for oncological surgery, there are plans for carrying out more complex operations.

Robot's new model reportedly offers enhanced imaging with quality expected to improve as more updates follow.

The system also enables surgeons to consult remotely with a specialist from the robot's manufacturer during procedures.