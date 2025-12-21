Islamic “Three Holy Months” begin, Regaip Night on December 25

 Contact Us
The Three Holy Months of Rajab, Sha’ban, and Ramadan begin today, offering Muslims a time for spiritual reflection and increased devotion; Regaip Night will be observed on December 25.

Agencies and A News ISLAMIC WORLD
Published December 21,2025
In the Islamic world, the "Three Holy Months" — Rajab, Sha'ban, and Ramadan — a season of mercy, blessings, and spiritual renewal, begin today. Regaip Night will be observed on the evening of Thursday, December 25.

These months offer Muslims an opportunity to reflect, renew, and enrich their daily lives alongside heightened religious devotion. Special nights such as Regaip, Mi'raj, and Berat, as well as Laylat al-Qadr, are observed, with increased practices like fasting, reading the Qur'an, and giving charity recommended.

This year marks the second entry into the Three Holy Months according to the lunar calendar, a rare occurrence that happens once every 32–33 years.