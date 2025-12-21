Presidents of UAE, France discuss strengthening bilateral ties at Abu Dhabi meeting

The leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France held talks in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss relations between the two countries.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed strengthening "historical and strategic relations" between the UAE and France in the fields of economy, investment, energy, technology, AI, and sustainability, the state news agency WAM reported.

The meeting was held at the Zayed National Museum, the agency added.

The French president arrived in the Emirati capital on Sunday morning for a two-day working visit.

In recent years, the UAE and France have signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding in various fields, including defense, economy, culture, and environment, which have enhanced the level of cooperation between the two countries.