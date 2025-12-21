Trump backs Bruce Blakeman for New York governor

US President Donald Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York governor on Saturday, backing the Long Island Republican a day after Rep. Elise Stefanik withdrew from the race.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called Blakeman "highly respected and very popular," and added: "Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning."

Make America Great Again (MAGA) is Trump's signature movement and a phrase he popularized during his presidential runs.

The US president praised Blakeman's record on immigration enforcement and public safety, writing that as county executive, he is "working tirelessly with the Brave Heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement to Keep Our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Community, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER."

Blakeman welcomed the endorsement in a statement obtained by Fox News, saying: "I am blessed and grateful to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," and vowing to partner with him to make New York "safe and affordable."

REPUBLICAN CONTENDERS



Blakeman, a former Hempstead Town councilman, has served as the Nassau County executive since 2022, overseeing New York's largest suburban county. He has built his profile on a tough-on-crime platform and close alignment with Trump-era immigration and law enforcement policies.

Stefanik, a close Trump ally and one of the most prominent Republicans from New York, withdrew from the race on Friday, citing party unity and strategic considerations ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial contest.