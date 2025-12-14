African Union condemns deadly shooting in Sydney beach

Police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The African Union Commission chair on Sunday condemned a deadly shooting that left at least 12 people dead and 29 others injured at a beach in Sydney.

"This act of terror constitutes an assault on humanity and the shared values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence," said a statement by African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Youssouf extended condolences to the victims' families and expressed solidarity with the affected community, urging unity and cooperation to protect communities from hatred, violence and extremism and to hold those responsible to account.

"The African Union unequivocally rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterates that no cause can ever justify the deliberate targeting of civilians," the statement added.

At least 12 people were killed, including one of the gunmen, and 29 others injured in a Sunday mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, according to Australian officials.

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.