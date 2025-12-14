US condemns deadly shooting at Sydney beach

The US condemned Sunday's mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where at least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured.

US President Donald Trump said the attack was "horrible" and "purely antisemitic."

He commended Ahmed al Ahmed, the person who reportedly intervened in the attack and disarmed one of the suspects. "I gave respect to that man that did that," he said, calling Ahmed a "very brave person."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US "strongly condemns" the attack.

"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," he wrote on US social media company X.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the news "heartbreaking," sending prayers to the community.

FBI director Kash Patel said he has been in touch with Australian officials and added US provides the requested assistance to Canberra.

The US Embassy in Australia expressed condolences over the incident.

"We are heartbroken by reports of violence at Bondi Beach and offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless act," the embassy said.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference that the attack was directed at Jewish Australians.