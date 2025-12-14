Person of interest detained in Brown University shooting that killed at least 2: Mayor

Crime scene tape is seen on campus at Brown University following a mass shooting yesterday that left at least two people dead and nine others injured on December 14, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (AFP Photo)

Authorities detained a person of interest in connection with a US shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine others on Saturday, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said Sunday.

"We are able to report that we have detained a person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting," Smiley told reporters.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the individual was detained earlier Sunday morning, but refused to provide any details about the person to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Perez said authorities are not looking for anyone else but noted that investigations are ongoing.

Seven individuals remain in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, one is in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged, Smiley said.

"We are not releasing any information about the victims at this time," he added.

CAMPUS UPDATES



Smiley announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place order for Brown University and the surrounding area.

University Provost Francis J. Doyle III said in a separate statement that "all remaining undergraduate, graduate and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled."

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 pm (2100GMT) Saturday, prompting an immediate response by Brown University police, followed by Providence police, firefighters and emergency medical teams.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response, including state police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials said federal and local agencies are coordinating closely as the investigation remains active.

The university initially said Saturday that a suspect was taken into custody, but later retracted the statement, saying the search for the gunman was ongoing.