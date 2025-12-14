France reaffirms support for Ukraine as Zelensky heads to Berlin for high-stakes talks

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris, on December 1, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France stands "with Ukraine" and will continue supporting its sovereignty and security as the country seeks a durable peace amid ongoing war.

In a post on US social media company X, Macron said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterated that "Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians only seek peace."

"France is and will continue to be at Ukraine's side to build a robust and lasting peace capable of guaranteeing the security and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe in the long term," he wrote.

Macron also thanked negotiators from Ukraine, Europe and the United States who are working toward that goal.

On Sunday, Zelensky arrived in Berlin, Germany, for intensive discussions on a potential ceasefire and peace framework.

The initial talks involve a US delegation, including President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. They are meeting with Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to focus on negotiations aimed at a ceasefire.

Germany is hosting these consultations ahead of a broader summit on Monday evening, which will bring together Zelensky, European leaders, and representatives from the EU and NATO. It remains unclear whether US officials will participate in the meeting.