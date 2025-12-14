Syria, US affirm cooperation in counterterrorism, say ISIS terror attack aimed to undermine bilateral ties

Syria and the US said Sunday that a deadly ISIS (Daesh) terror attack near the ancient city of Palmyra was aimed at undermining emerging bilateral relations, as the two sides reaffirmed cooperation in counterterrorism and regional stability.

The remarks came during a phone call between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement by Syria's Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two top diplomats agreed that the "cowardly act" was intended to disrupt the newly developing Syrian-US relationship.

Shaibani described the attack as a renewed challenge in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of working closely with international partners, particularly the US, to strengthen joint counterterrorism efforts.

The Syrian minister conveyed condolences from President Ahmad al-Sharaa to US President Donald Trump and thanked Washington for its support for Syria.

Rubio reaffirmed continued US support for the Syrian government, including cooperation on counterterrorism, efforts to bolster stability and steps aimed at creating conditions for economic recovery, according to the statement.

The US confirmed the call and said the two discussed the attack on US personnel in Syria. The State Department said Shaibani reiterated Damascus' commitment "to degrade and destroy the shared threat of ISIS."

"The United States will hold all who hurt and threaten Americans accountable," said spokesperson Tommy Pigott as Trump vowed to inflict significant damage on those responsible for the attack.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that two US troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by an ISIS gunman in the Palmyra desert area.

Syrian authorities launched a security operation Sunday against ISIS cells in Homs province countryside following the attack near ancient Palmyra.

US forces operate in Syria as part of an anti-ISIS international coalition formed in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on Nov. 12 this year.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria's new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilize conditions across the country.



























